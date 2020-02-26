Digital First: Student takes oath to enlist from International Space Station









HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oak Grove High School student made a commitment to the U.S. Army with is friends and his parents by his side. Col. Andrew Morgan, a NASA astronaut and U.S. Army Soldier, administered the oath of enlistment from the International Space Station to Tyler Youngblood.

Morgan also answered questions about his journey from the U.S. Army to NASA, noting that the Army has space enabled systems as key components of operations.

The swearing-in ceremony included Youngblood and another 849 future soldiers, who were also present via telecast.

Youngblood is no stranger to service work. His grandfather, Billy Simmons, was the Assistant Chief Police in Hattiesburg from the 1960’s to the 1990’S.

According to Youngblood, his dream is to work for NASA.