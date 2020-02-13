Breaking News
Some northeast Jackson neighbors asked to evacuate as Pearl River rises

Ex-Dallas officer not guilty of assault in fatal shooting

National News

(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

DALLAS (AP) – A jury has found a former Dallas police officer not guilty of assault in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in 2017.

The Dallas County jury returned the verdict Thursday in the trial of Christopher Hess. He was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the killing of Genevive Dawes.

Hess shot a dozen times into a car as Dawes reversed the vehicle into a police cruiser, rammed a fence and was backing up again when the officer opened fire. Prosecutors argued that his actions were unreasonable.

His attorneys said the shooting was justified because the car presented a threat.

