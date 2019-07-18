Iranian drone destroyed by U.S.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The U.S. destroyed an Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, President Trump announced in the East Room of the White House.

The president claimed the action was a defensive one after an Iranian drone came within 1,000 yards of the U.S.S. Boxer. Mr. Trump has threatened overwhelming force if Iran touches any American assets. The action also comes after Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard forces seized a foreign oil tanker.

“Before I begin I want to apprise everyone of an incident in the strait of Hormuz today involving U.S.S. Boxer, a Navy amphibious assault ship,” Mr. Trump announced on Thursday. “The Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone, which had closed into a very, very near distance, approximately 1,000 yards, ignoring multiple calls to stand down and was threatening the safety of the ship and the ship’s crew. The drone was immediately destroyed.”

U.S. Central Command also confirmed the incident, saying the drone ignored repeated warnings.

It’s unclear what comes next, as tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain incredibly tense. Iran shot down a U.S. drone last month in the Persian Gulf region, and Mr. Trump was poised to strike back. But he opted for cyberattacks instead.

The president made the announcement during a visit from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.