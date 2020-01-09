Justin Bieber says he’s battling Lyme disease

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 28: Recording artist Justin Bieber performs during his Believe Tour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Justin Bieber says that he has been battling Lyme disease. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pop star wrote that it’s been a rough couple of years but he’s been getting the right treatment.

Bieber’s post promised that he’ll “be back and better than ever.” Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks.

Lyme can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint paint and other symptoms. Bieber says he will discuss battling the tick-borne infection on his upcoming YouTube docu-series, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which debuts on Jan. 27.