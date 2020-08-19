Kanye West submits signatures for president in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kanye West has submitted voter signatures in Minnesota hopes of appearing as a presidential candidate on the November ballot.

The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed that representatives for the rapper submitted the signatures ahead of Tuesday’s filing deadline. Election official have up to 10 days to review and verify the signatures.

West has previously expressed his support for President Donald Trump, but announced in July that he planned to run independently for president.

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin said West’s move is a “pathetic attempt to pull votes from Joe Biden and steal this election for Trump,” the Star Tribune reported. He said the party is “reviewing all available options for defending the integrity of our elections.”

West has qualified for the November ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and elsewhere. His status on the ballot is under review in a number of swing states, including Ohio and Wisconsin.

LATEST STORIES: