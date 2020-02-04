Louisiana judge accused of ethical misconduct suspended

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) – A judge in Louisiana has been suspended amid an ethics violation investigation by the state judiciary commission.

News outlets report Shreveport City Court Judge Lee Irvin has been accused of being involved in a romantic relationship with a young woman who had criminal cases pending in his court. Irvin’s ex-girlfriend reportedly shot herself in November 2019 after finding the judge in bed with the young woman.

The investigation was opened based on news reports by KTBS-TV and a self-report from Irvin.

A retired judge has been assigned to help with the city court’s docket.

Irvin’s attorney denied a request for comment Friday.