Man accused of double murder freed after 25 years in prison

(CBS)- Calvin Bright after his release from a Washington, D.C. jail on February 12, 2020 WUSA-TV

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man accused of two murders was freed from prison after 25 years thanks to a piece of evidence not disclosed to his defense team decades ago.

Calvin Bright, 47, walked out of a jail in Washington on Wednesday night, news outlets reported. He was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Tammy Peay and William Ramsey in 1994.

Lawyers for Bright were unaware of a letter from DC police in which another man was named as a suspect in the murders.

“It would have changed everything about this case,” Bright’s attorney David Benowitz said. Benowitz began representing Bright about 12 years ago.