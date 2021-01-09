Mayor of Houston suburb chosen by pulling a name from hat

DICKINSON, Texas (AP) — The race to be the mayor of a Houston suburb ended this week with the winner’s name being drawn from a top hat.

Sean Skipworth and Jennifer Lawrence were vying to be the next mayor of Dickinson, but they each ended up with 1,010 votes after a runoff election last month and a recount earlier this week.

According to Texas law, a tie in a race for public office can be resolved by casting lots.

Skipworth became mayor after a ping pong ball with his name was pulled out of a hat during a ceremony Thursday that lasted about 10 minutes, the Galveston County Daily News reported.

“I just thank everyone for coming out and voting,” Skipworth said after he became mayor. “Literally, every vote counted.”

