Meadows to resign from Congress on Monday to officially start work as Trump’s chief of staff

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Rep. Mark Meadows, R- N.C., speaks to reporters as the hearing with top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, at the House Intelligence Committee ends on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a statement Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, the North Carolina congressman and top ally to President Donald Trump says he struggled with the decision and came to it after discussion with his family.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(CNN) – Rep. Mark Meadows will resign from Congress on Monday as he prepares to officially become White House chief of staff, an aide to the North Carolina congressman told CNN.

Meadows’ resignation is expected to be effective at 5 p.m. ET, the aide said.

Meadows, who has been at President Donald Trump’s side for the last several weeks as part of a transition period, will officially have his first day as White House chief of staff on Tuesday, the aide said.

Meadows will be Trump’s fourth chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, another former congressman, in the position.

After being one of the first Republican lawmakers to campaign with Trump ahead of the 2016 election, while others were initially keeping their distance, Meadows has become one of Trump’s closest advisers.

He is a regular presence in the West Wing and has developed a close relationship with Trump’s son-in-law and daughter, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — a staple of West Wing proximity.

While Meadows was still occupying his congressional seat after announcing his departure, he had been speaking with the President several times a day on the phone and advising him on a wide variety of matters, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In his new role, Meadows will have one quality his predecessors lacked: strong relationships with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Not only was Meadows a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus during his time on Capitol Hill, he also has ties with several Democratic lawmakers.