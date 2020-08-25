New mail sorting machine at Grand Junction USPS annex thrown out

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A KREX 5/Fox 4 viewer noticed something interesting being thrown out at a local United States Postal Service Distribution Center Friday.

That viewer says she went to the USPS sorting annex on Patterson Road and Burkey Street Monday morning when she noticed a red dumpster by the loading docks.

When that person asked the clerk what was being thrown out, the clerk said its a brand new mail sorting machine.

The clerk added, “it took two months to set up and they were just about to do a test run when the postmaster general ordered us to take it out, now we’re sorting by hand. No wonder they say we’re losing money when they throw out expensive machines like that.”

We spoke with a postal manager at the Downtown Grand Junction office, who said he couldn’t comment on the matter. We also reached out to the agency’s Denver branch, but have not heard back.