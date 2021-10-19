WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – A small plane headed for Boston, crash and burned in a field in Brookshire, just west of Katy, shortly after take-off. All passengers escaped and survived.

The plane crashed Tuesday morning and was engulfed in flames. 21 passengers on board and made it out safely. One passenger is 10-years-old. One person was transported with back injuries.

Waller County Office of Emergency Management is responding to the scene of a small plane crash in Waller County near Katy.

WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north. Early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft with a report of 1 injury. AVOID THE AREA. — Waller County OEM (@wallercountyoem) October 19, 2021

Remnants of the MD-80 plane burned completely, with only the tail of the plane still mostly recognizable. Tire tracks can be seen in a field a few hundred yards away that begin right off the runway of Houston Executive Airport.

