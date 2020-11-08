Pent-up global wish list of hopes, demands awaits Biden

LONDON (AP) — Spare a thought for the people who’ll be managing Joe Biden’s presidential appointment diary.

Four years of inward-looking “America First” leadership by outgoing President Donald Trump have generated pent-up global demand for a more engaged and amenable America.

The leaders of governments and global institutions will likely be hammering on White House doors and email inboxes with a long wish-list of priorities they want American help with — which, on issues big and small, from climate change to taxing Internet companies, Trump’s administration often refused to provide.

Beating back the coronavirus pandemic and slowing the rise in global temperatures are top priorities for America’s partners. Beyond them: a dizzying array of other issues vital to specific regions and nations now hoping to be heard by the incoming administration.

“Tackling climate change, trade, international security,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, listing in an interview on Sunday with The Associated Press just some of the things that he wants to talk about.

“Many, many, many, many, many other issues.”

Overall, there are broad expectations for a White House that will be easier to work with, and that solutions will flow from there.

“The big difference will be in the communication, that we treat each other again with full respect as partners, allies,” said Peter Beyer, a German lawmaker who coordinates trans-Atlantic contacts for the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose relationship with Trump never really developed beyond frosty.

“President Donald Trump didn’t always differentiate between friends and foes.”

Here’s a look at some of the big issues that world capitals want Biden’s help with:

___

THE PANDEMIC

Those involved, from World Health Organization experts to doctors and nurses on front lines, argue that nations will beat the coronavirus faster by working together.

But that proved a tough sell with Trump, whose presidency was ultimately, in part, undone by his refusal to heed scientific advice. His administration dealt a blow to global coordination by announcing a U.S. withdrawal from WHO.

Biden’s election immediately raised hopes that the world will now benefit more readily from U.S. investment in treatment efforts.

“You cannot have a country by country approach. You need a global approach,” Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist, told the AP.

LATEST STORIES: