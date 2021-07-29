Phenix City Schools to require masks in the new school year

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Effective August 3, 2021, The Phenix City School System will be requiring masks in the upcoming school year.

In a news release issued by the school system Thursday, officials said face coverings will be required for all persons in common areas; gymnasiums, auditoriums, hallways, cafeterias and buses.

Masks are exempt from physical activities, athletic and outdoor events.

Phenix City Schools decided to adopt new guidance released for those fully vaccinated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based off of new data collected on the Delta variant.

The CDC now recommends masks to be worn universally indoors amongst all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of their vaccination status.

For those who are not fully vaccinated, it is recommended by the CDC that those ages two and older are to wear masks at all times indoors.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will comply to the CDC’s recommendation beginning next week.

To monitor the spread of COVID-19, parents are strongly encouraged to fill out the Covid Report Form when students come into close contact to COVID-19, are symptomatic, or test positive.

Phenix City Schools will be monitoring local COVID-19 data with the intentions of making masks and face coverings optional within the foreseeable future.

Phenix City Schools also strongly encourage those eligible to get the vaccine.