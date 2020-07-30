Quake rattles northern L.A. suburbs Thursday morning

PACOIMA, Calif. – Some folks woke up to a slight jolt in Pacoima, Calif., a suburb north of Los Angeles Thursday morning.

A magnitude 4.2 jolt woke several Californians early Thursday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook the community at 4:29 a.m. (PDT) Thursday. The temblor was then followed up by a magnitude 3.3 aftershock just nine minutes later.

While earthquakes of this magnitude are nothing unusual in southern California, the shallow depth of the rumbler jolted many folks out of bed:

I can't sleep now this #earthquake killed my sleep. — Ivon Diaz (@Mrsjdiaz7six) July 30, 2020

Woke up to the ceiling fan above me shaking like it was possessed. Did you guys feel it too? #earthquake — A🖤 (@angelicaadlt) July 30, 2020

Others just took the quake in stride and looked for the humor:

Also it's funny the epicenter for the #earthquake was in pacoima cause pacoima is never the epicenter of anything lmao — Jupiter (@JupiterSenpai) July 30, 2020

I’ve lived in LA too long, as this earthquake woke me up, but I just rolled over and went back to sleep. 🙃 #earthquake #LA — Brandon Andrew Robinson (@DrKittyGirl) July 30, 2020

An #earthquake woke me up in the early hours. Just another 2020 kinda mornin. — Dana M. Stevens (@Anaday) July 30, 2020

Fortunately, with the exception of some spooked felines and canines, no injuries or damage have been reported.

