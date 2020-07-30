Coronavirus Information

Quake rattles northern L.A. suburbs Thursday morning

PACOIMA, Calif. – Some folks woke up to a slight jolt in Pacoima, Calif., a suburb north of Los Angeles Thursday morning.

A magnitude 4.2 jolt woke several Californians early Thursday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook the community at 4:29 a.m. (PDT) Thursday. The temblor was then followed up by a magnitude 3.3 aftershock just nine minutes later.

While earthquakes of this magnitude are nothing unusual in southern California, the shallow depth of the rumbler jolted many folks out of bed:

Others just took the quake in stride and looked for the humor:

Fortunately, with the exception of some spooked felines and canines, no injuries or damage have been reported.

