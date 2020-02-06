Sen. Hyde-Smith asks USDA to stop unlawful catfish snacks from Asian countries

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith wants the U.S. Department of Agriculture to intensify efforts to stop illegally exported catfish-based products, such as fried crispy fish skin snacks, from entering the country and being stocked on U.S. grocery shelves.

Hyde-Smith issued a letter to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service that encourages the agency to look further into efforts by Asian countries to circumvent Federal Meat Inspection Act requirements on imported catfish and catfish products.

“Recent recalls involving FSIS-regulated catfish products confirm that Asian nations are violating legal restrictions placed on catfish imports, which is a food safety matter for American consumers and an economic concern for domestic catfish producers,” said Hyde-Smith.

She commended recalls issued by the FSIS in December and January on more than 34,000 pounds of ready-to-eat catfish products from Thailand and Singapore—a nation barred from exporting anything catfish related to the United States.

