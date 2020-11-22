Suspect still at large after 8 were injured in active shooter incident at Wisconsin mall

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Police continued to search Sunday for the suspect in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left seven adults and a teenager injured.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is scheduled to hold a press conference about the shooting Sunday afternoon. NewsNation will livestream the event.

The mall, located in suburban Milwaukee, remained closed Saturday after investigators remained there overnight. It is unknown if the mall remained closed Sunday.

“WPD investigators, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are continuing to interview victims and witnesses to identify and apprehend the suspect. If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity or location, please convey that information immediately to the WPD,”: said Mayor Dennis McBride.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the extent of the eight victims’ injuries was unknown, but all were alive. He added that the shooter was “no longer at the scene” when authorities arrived at Mayfair Mall. Officials said Friday evening that the shooting was not random but was the result of an altercation.

“Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s,” Weber told reporters. “Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect.”

Wauwatosa Police said the dispatchers received the first 911 calls reporting the shooting at the mall near the entrance to Macy’s around 2:50 p.m. Friday. At least 75 officers initially responded to the scene. The FBI and the Milwaukee Field office of the ATF responded to the incident as well.

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,00 to leave the force.

Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the mall, and police are still searching for the shooter. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

In this image taken from video provided by WISN-TV, emergency crews place two people in waiting ambulances at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at the suburban Milwaukee mall. The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details. Witnesses told WISN-TV that they heard what they believed were eight to 12 shots. (WISN-TV via AP)

Wauwatosa Police chief Barry Weber speaks at a news conference, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., and police are still searching for the shooter. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Wauwatosa Police asked any witnesses to contact them.