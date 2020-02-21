Breaking News
WJTV 12 News and American Red Cross team up to help flood victims

Tennessee man to be electrocuted for killing fellow inmate

National News

(Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee inmate is scheduled to become the fifth convict to die in the state’s electric chair in the past 16 months.

Nicholas Sutton, 58, was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing a fellow inmate. He had already been serving time for three murders committed when he was just 18.

Sutton is scheduled to be executed Thursday night.

In a clemency petition to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Sutton’s supporters had said the inmate was not the same man who went to prison 40 years ago. But Lee said Wednesday that he would not grant clemency.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected two last appeals Thursday evening by the inmate.

