U.S. Supreme Court to hear Louisiana abortion case

(CNN) – The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a major abortion case on Wednesday. It will be the first since Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch joined the bench. The two were appointed by President Trump and could tip the scales in the abortion fight.

The case is a Louisiana law that requires doctors performing abortions to obtain privileges from a nearby hospital. Supporters said it was designed to keep unqualified doctors from providing abortions. Pro-choice advocates said doctors who perform abortions would have a hard time getting admitting privileges. A similar law in Texas resulted in half of the state’s abortion clinics closing.

The lead attorney challenging the law said it’s about limiting access, not protecting women’s safety.