USDA extends Farmers to Families Food Box Program contracts for some vendors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will extend the contracts of select vendors from the first round of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

“These extensions are a testament to the great work done by these vendors in support of American agriculture and the American people. They are also a testament that the program is accomplishing what we intended – supporting U.S. farmers and distributors and getting food to those who need it most. It’s a real trifecta, which is why we call it a win-win-win,” said Perdue. “The efforts of everyone involved form the backbone of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program and its goal to help fill the hunger gap in all of our communities.”

More information about the Farmers to Families Food Box Program is available at www.usda.gov/farmers-to-families.

