Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

National Night Out for Jackson’s Ward 3 to be held on Tuesday

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes announced Ward 3’s National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 3.

The goal of the event is to create an opportunity for neighbors and police officers to meet under positive circumstances.

The event will start at 6:00 p.m. on Liberty Hill Road by Kensington Place. There will be free plates of food.

Face masks must be worn at the event, and attendees are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories