National nonprofit helps neighborhood in Eagle Lake cleanup after backwater flooding

Team Rubicon volunteers helping to clean up on Lo-Sto Rd. in Eagle Lake on December 9, 2019 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

EAGLE LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) — The Yazoo backwater flood may be behind us, but it made its mark on the Delta.

As a result of the flooding, there are many structures that have been dried up and are now an eyesore, a safety hazard and expensive to tear down.

That’s where Team Rubicon, a national nonprofit group of veterans comes in to demolish any structure that has been damaged beyond repair, safely.

Lo-Sto Rd. was one of the areas that was hit the hardest.

Kelly MacNealy owned three cabins on Lo-Sto, he said that he would not have had the means to tear the structures down by himself.

“It’s great that people donate their time to come help people who are less fortunate and have had disasters like this,” MacNealy said. “I’ve volunteered before. Sometimes maybe it’s a payback but that’s what America’s founded on, helping people, helping other people.”

Pat Gustofson is a heavy equipment safety instructor and volunteer for Team Rubicon, she said that their mission is to improve the over all quality of life in these neighborhoods, which starts with restoration.

“I want them to restore their life, restore their livelihood, restore their sense of community in any way that we can do that,” Gustofson said. “If it’s not this community, I guess it’s like paying it forward, it might be my community next time so I think it’s important that we reach out.”

Landowners like Bill Miller in this neighborhood said they will be forever grateful for what Rubicon has done for them, and that they couldn’t have managed it on their own.

“People are good and we’ve found that to be true in this case,” Miller said. “God bless them.”