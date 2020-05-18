National Park Service awards JSU nearly $500K grant for Mount Olive Cemetery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Park Service (NPS) awarded Jackson State a $496,023 grant to preserve the historic Mount Olive Cemetery.

More than three years ago, Dr. Heather Wilcox, director for Community Engagement at the Center for University-Based Development, began the process of securing the grant for the historic Mount Olive Cemetery that is located on the back of Jackson State’s campus.

“I wrote the grant because this historic site needed some tender loving care,” Wilcox said. “This grant will allow JSU to preserve the site and make it a more welcoming place to come learn about its historical significance.”

The funding will be used to repair all of the headstones and mausoleums. It will also assist with recreating the pathways and original landscaping in the cemetery. The funding for the grant will last for three years and will cover the completion for the preservation work.

Mount Olive Cemetery has served as the final resting place for African-Americans for more than 200 years. The legacy of Mount Olive includes those burial sites of Jim Hill and Ida Revels-Redmond.