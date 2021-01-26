National School Choice Week Celebration Held Virtually

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Held each January, National School Choice Week (Jan. 24-30, 20201) is the world’s largest annual celebration of opportunity in education. This year the event is sponsored by Empower Mississippi.

Empower Mississippi is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to removing barriers so all Mississippians can flourish.

“We’ve found that many Mississippians are burdened by laws that make it difficult to get a good education and find meaningful work. But we believe everyone should have the opportunity to make choices that improve their lives.”

The goal of National School Choice Week, is to raise awareness of all types of education for children, including traditional public school, public charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Grant Callen, CEO of Empower Mississippi celebrated National School Choice Week by speaking with its president Andrew Campanella. Their message is that parents need the ability to shop around for the perfect education that suits their child best.

With how education has shifted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Empower Mississippi feels strongly about a statewide public virtual option for kids. Not only because of the pandemic, but for students in different situations. Like those who’ve been bullied, have disabilities, after school job, athletes and other circumstances.

Empower Mississippi has created the Mississippi School Finder to give parents a better understanding of schools in their area. The site provides school ratings, the tuition model and more.