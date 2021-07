SATURDAY: Rain chances continue to increase as we head toward lunchtime and this afternoon. Temperatures warm to the lower 90s, with spotty showers and storms most likely from the Jackson area to the south. The good news is that we should trend drier by this evening for your Saturday night activities with temperatures falling into the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Rain chances will be even higher for the second half of the weekend. Widespread showers and storms will be likely on Sunday as a front approaches, bringing in a few strong storms. Temperatures will be slightly lower in the 80s on Sunday because of the thunderstorms. There is also a Level 1 marginal severe weather risk for Sunday, mainly for a threat of damaging winds and frequent lightning.