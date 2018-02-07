Breaking News
National Signing Day 2018: Alcorn State

Alcorn State

Alcorn State finalized its 2018 signee roster on Wednesday.

The Braves have 20 signees. They are listed below.

Roberto AguirreK5-9170FreshmanTallahassee, Fla. Godby HS
Creo Argue Jr.DE6-2220SophomoreCrete, IllinoisIndependence CC (Kan.)Crete-Monee HS
Makenzie BlackLB6-0220FreshmanJackson, Miss. Callaway HS
Chris BlairWR6-3200JuniorLouisville, Miss.Hinds CCLouisville HS
Jonathon BoltonRB6-0190FreshmanPurvis, Miss. Purvis HS
Delshun BradwellOL6-4290FreshmanQuincy, Fla. Godby HS
Joshua BrownOL6-3260FreshmanHouston, Texas Alief Taylor HS
Donnell BucknerWR6-6175FreshmanLumberton, Miss. Lumberton HS
Daylon BurksCB5-11200JuniorLumberton, Miss.Pearl River JCLumberton HS
Jerimiah GreenTE6-4240FreshmanRichmond, Texas Fort Bend Bush HS
Jaaron JacksonDE6-3252FreshmanLakeland, Fla. Kathleen HS
Keyron Kinsler Jr.S5-11185FreshmanMicanopy, Fla. North Marion HS
Tavarian McCullumWR6-3175FreshmanCollins, Miss. Collins HS
Derrian MemingerDL6-2290SeniorSparta, Ga.Indiana UniversityHancock Central HS
Wanya MorrisOL6-2290JuniorBrookhaven, Miss.Southwest Mississippi JCBrookhaven HS
Alonzo NelsonCB6-2185FreshmanChicago, Ill. Alpharetta HS
Jon OrsoDE6-3260FreshmanMount Vernon, Ala. Citronelle HS
Jyron RussellQB6-3195FreshmanGrand Prairie, Texas Timberview HS
Blake ThomasDE6-3220FreshmanDallas, Texas Duncanville HS
Louie “Trey” TurnerRB6-0205FreshmanAtmore, Ala. Escambia Academy HS

