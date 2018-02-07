National Signing Day 2018: Alcorn State

Alcorn State finalized its 2018 signee roster on Wednesday.
The Braves have 20 signees. They are listed below.
|Roberto Aguirre
|K
|5-9
|170
|Freshman
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|Godby HS
|Creo Argue Jr.
|DE
|6-2
|220
|Sophomore
|Crete, Illinois
|Independence CC (Kan.)
|Crete-Monee HS
|Makenzie Black
|LB
|6-0
|220
|Freshman
|Jackson, Miss.
|Callaway HS
|Chris Blair
|WR
|6-3
|200
|Junior
|Louisville, Miss.
|Hinds CC
|Louisville HS
|Jonathon Bolton
|RB
|6-0
|190
|Freshman
|Purvis, Miss.
|Purvis HS
|Delshun Bradwell
|OL
|6-4
|290
|Freshman
|Quincy, Fla.
|Godby HS
|Joshua Brown
|OL
|6-3
|260
|Freshman
|Houston, Texas
|Alief Taylor HS
|Donnell Buckner
|WR
|6-6
|175
|Freshman
|Lumberton, Miss.
|Lumberton HS
|Daylon Burks
|CB
|5-11
|200
|Junior
|Lumberton, Miss.
|Pearl River JC
|Lumberton HS
|Jerimiah Green
|TE
|6-4
|240
|Freshman
|Richmond, Texas
|Fort Bend Bush HS
|Jaaron Jackson
|DE
|6-3
|252
|Freshman
|Lakeland, Fla.
|Kathleen HS
|Keyron Kinsler Jr.
|S
|5-11
|185
|Freshman
|Micanopy, Fla.
|North Marion HS
|Tavarian McCullum
|WR
|6-3
|175
|Freshman
|Collins, Miss.
|Collins HS
|Derrian Meminger
|DL
|6-2
|290
|Senior
|Sparta, Ga.
|Indiana University
|Hancock Central HS
|Wanya Morris
|OL
|6-2
|290
|Junior
|Brookhaven, Miss.
|Southwest Mississippi JC
|Brookhaven HS
|Alonzo Nelson
|CB
|6-2
|185
|Freshman
|Chicago, Ill.
|Alpharetta HS
|Jon Orso
|DE
|6-3
|260
|Freshman
|Mount Vernon, Ala.
|Citronelle HS
|Jyron Russell
|QB
|6-3
|195
|Freshman
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|Timberview HS
|Blake Thomas
|DE
|6-3
|220
|Freshman
|Dallas, Texas
|Duncanville HS
|Louie “Trey” Turner
|RB
|6-0
|205
|Freshman
|Atmore, Ala.
|Escambia Academy HS