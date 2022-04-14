JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The National Weather Service office in Jackson MS will conduct damage surveys Thursday in portions of Jasper, Clarke, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Winston, and Noxubee counties.

The surveys are in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on Wednesday, April 13.

A final assessment including results of the survey are expected to be completed and transmitted by a public information statement by Thursday evening.

Additional surveys are planned in the coming days.