National Weather Service discusses potential threat of Tropical Storm Zeta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Atlantic hurricane season is still not over. Tropical Storm Zeta is expected make landfall as early as this week.

Tropical Storm Zeta is currently in the Caribbean and where exactly it will land is still unknown.

“It looks like it can be anywhere from Morgan City, Louisiana all the way over toward Pensacola, but right now, the hurricane center has it where you could draw a line down the middle of that. The cone of uncertainty shows that it could potentially make landfall near the Mississippi River,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist, Alan Campbell.

As time progresses, things are continuing to change.

“There’s a lot of thing in the atmosphere that could cause this storm to shift this storm further from the west to the East,” said Campbell.

Zeta is predicted to impact Mississippi on Wednesday, October 29.

“Any potential landfall anywhere on the coast looks to be a good for or 4 days away so everybody just needs to keep aware,” said Campbell

