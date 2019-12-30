National Weather Service to survey possible tornado damage

Attala County, Miss. (WJTV)- The National Weather Service plans to survey eight Mississippi counties for a likely tornado. Survey teams will be in Hinds & Attala Counties along with Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper, and Noxubee counties for a likely tornado.

Attala County was hard-hit by storms Sunday. Crews worked to remove downed trees from along Highway 12 between McCool & Ethel. Bulldozers helped clear Liberty Hill Road. In addition, Entergy was called to help restore power to hundreds of customers.

The NWS has confirmed Zemuly tornado as EF-1 which touched down in extreme northern Madison County & southern Attala County.

This was not the same tornado to hit McCool.

