1-year-old dies after he’s hit by car service driver who’d dropped him, dad off at California home

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — A 1-year-old boy died Saturday after being struck by a car service driver who was dropping him and his dad off at their California home, officials said.

The boy and his father had just stepped out of the car and were outside their Long Beach home around 8 p.m. when the boy ran in front of the car, according to a Long Beach Police Department preliminary investigation.

“As the father and juvenile exited the vehicle, the father became momentarily distracted, and the juvenile ran in front of the vehicle,” police said. “The driver then pulled away from the curb, failing to see the juvenile in front of the vehicle, and subsequently striking him with a front tire.”

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics treated the boy at the home, then he was rushed to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not named the child.

The driver remained at the home for the investigation and was not arrested, police said. Officials did not provide information on the car service.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available.