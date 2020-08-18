100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the US Constitution

(CNN) – Today marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The House of Representatives and Senate had approved the amendment the previous year, sending it to the states for ratification.

Three-fourths of states had to ratify it and the last one needed to do so was Tennesse, making it part of the constitution.

The push for women’s suffrage had been underway for years-starting in the mid-19th century.

For decades, several generations of women’s suffrage advocates marched, lobbied, and praticed civil disobedience to get women the right to vote.

Their long, brave fight for change culminated in the drafting, passage, and ratification of the 19th amendment.

