Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the US Constitution

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Today marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The Constitution’s 19th amendment was ratified on August 18, 1920.

The House of Representatives and Senate had approved the amendment the previous year, sending it to the states for ratification.

Three-fourths of states had to ratify it and the last one needed to do so was Tennesse, making it part of the constitution.

The push for women’s suffrage had been underway for years-starting in the mid-19th century.

For decades, several generations of women’s suffrage advocates marched, lobbied, and praticed civil disobedience to get women the right to vote.

Their long, brave fight for change culminated in the drafting, passage, and ratification of the 19th amendment.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories