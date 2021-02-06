1,036 new coronavirus cases, 44 additional deaths in Mississippi

National
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,036 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 44 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 280,778 with 6,266 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Twenty-four deaths occurred between January 22 and February 5 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Calhoun1
Coahoma1
DeSoto2
Harrison3
Hinds1
Humphreys1
Itawamba1
Jackson4
Jones3
Lamar1
Lauderdale1
Leflore1
Madison1
Scott1
Tishomingo1

20 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 24, 2020 and February 2, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Attala1
DeSoto1
Forrest2
Harrison1
Jasper1
Jones2
Lafayette1
Lamar1
Lincoln1
Neshoba2
Pontotoc1
Tippah3
Union2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2253747215
Alcorn28575913020
Amite107931547
Attala20306717336
Benton902244510
Bolivar441111223131
Calhoun150725334
Carroll111622499
Chickasaw1966495815
Choctaw6711410
Claiborne95228459
Clarke16046612330
Clay174345375
Coahoma26335912911
Copiah2652538111
Covington23557313639
De Soto1872621711324
Forrest666413422550
Franklin73319394
George219243597
Greene119931526
Grenada23347415532
Hancock3214706814
Harrison1562024348165
Hinds17962362804127
Holmes17786910320
Humphreys88726348
Issaquena164600
Itawamba28156913423
Jackson1174520623332
Jasper198340432
Jefferson59725407
Jefferson Davis9533181
Jones746713221741
Kemper85421459
Lafayette554210818755
Lamar5425695313
Lauderdale651421443997
Lawrence114618272
Leake2466688814
Lee941015321741
Leflore325411523652
Lincoln32859717337
Lowndes581513025662
Madison911218636269
Marion24097615824
Marshall3788876415
Monroe389311919055
Montgomery116136549
Neshoba361816420158
Newton2111498715
Noxubee119027356
Oktibbeha42718821636
Panola41018810213
Pearl River382011718633
Perry110332217
Pike28828912534
Pontotoc3976658710
Prentiss2627569915
Quitman7501200
Rankin1204024339061
Scott28126011412
Sharkey48317438
Simpson25557715820
Smith143627628
Stone1632288414
Sunflower30598111719
Tallahatchie165637507
Tate2899678019
Tippah26515811911
Tishomingo20566410227
Tunica93923182
Union37807013222
Walthall1204396813
Warren397211017038
Washington506412518939
Wayne2360406911
Webster1030245811
Wilkinson61325255
Winston21607413039
Yalobusha1357368222
Yazoo27335913918
Total280,7786,26610,3121,922

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories