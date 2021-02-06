1,036 new coronavirus cases, 44 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,036 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 44 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 280,778 with 6,266 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.
Twenty-four deaths occurred between January 22 and February 5 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Calhoun
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|DeSoto
|2
|Harrison
|3
|Hinds
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jackson
|4
|Jones
|3
|Lamar
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Madison
|1
|Scott
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
20 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 24, 2020 and February 2, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Amite
|1
|Attala
|1
|DeSoto
|1
|Forrest
|2
|Harrison
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Jones
|2
|Lafayette
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Neshoba
|2
|Pontotoc
|1
|Tippah
|3
|Union
|2
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2253
|74
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2857
|59
|130
|20
|Amite
|1079
|31
|54
|7
|Attala
|2030
|67
|173
|36
|Benton
|902
|24
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4411
|112
|231
|31
|Calhoun
|1507
|25
|33
|4
|Carroll
|1116
|22
|49
|9
|Chickasaw
|1966
|49
|58
|15
|Choctaw
|671
|14
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|952
|28
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1604
|66
|123
|30
|Clay
|1743
|45
|37
|5
|Coahoma
|2633
|59
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2652
|53
|81
|11
|Covington
|2355
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|18726
|217
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6664
|134
|225
|50
|Franklin
|733
|19
|39
|4
|George
|2192
|43
|59
|7
|Greene
|1199
|31
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2334
|74
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3214
|70
|68
|14
|Harrison
|15620
|243
|481
|65
|Hinds
|17962
|362
|804
|127
|Holmes
|1778
|69
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|887
|26
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|164
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2815
|69
|134
|23
|Jackson
|11745
|206
|233
|32
|Jasper
|1983
|40
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|597
|25
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|953
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|7467
|132
|217
|41
|Kemper
|854
|21
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5542
|108
|187
|55
|Lamar
|5425
|69
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6514
|214
|439
|97
|Lawrence
|1146
|18
|27
|2
|Leake
|2466
|68
|88
|14
|Lee
|9410
|153
|217
|41
|Leflore
|3254
|115
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3285
|97
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5815
|130
|256
|62
|Madison
|9112
|186
|362
|69
|Marion
|2409
|76
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3788
|87
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3893
|119
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1161
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3618
|164
|201
|58
|Newton
|2111
|49
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1190
|27
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4271
|88
|216
|36
|Panola
|4101
|88
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3820
|117
|186
|33
|Perry
|1103
|32
|21
|7
|Pike
|2882
|89
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3976
|65
|87
|10
|Prentiss
|2627
|56
|99
|15
|Quitman
|750
|12
|0
|0
|Rankin
|12040
|243
|390
|61
|Scott
|2812
|60
|114
|12
|Sharkey
|483
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2555
|77
|158
|20
|Smith
|1436
|27
|62
|8
|Stone
|1632
|28
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3059
|81
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1656
|37
|50
|7
|Tate
|2899
|67
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2651
|58
|119
|11
|Tishomingo
|2056
|64
|102
|27
|Tunica
|939
|23
|18
|2
|Union
|3780
|70
|132
|22
|Walthall
|1204
|39
|68
|13
|Warren
|3972
|110
|170
|38
|Washington
|5064
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2360
|40
|69
|11
|Webster
|1030
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|613
|25
|25
|5
|Winston
|2160
|74
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1357
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2733
|59
|139
|18
|Total
|280,778
|6,266
|10,312
|1,922
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.
