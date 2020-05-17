11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast

Firefighters respond to an explosion in downtown Los Angeles that has injured multiple firefighters and caused a fire that spread to several buildings, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – An explosion Saturday at a hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles injured 11 firefighters. Three were listed as critical but all were expected to survive.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said “one significant explosion” shook the neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters inside the building and on the roof ran for their lives as flames shot out the building and scorched a fire truck across the street. Some firefighters tore off their protective coats after they caught fire.

Scott described the business where the explosion occurred as a maker of “butane honey oil.” Butane, an odorless gas that easily ignites, is used to extract the chemical THC from cannabis to create a highly potent oil.