(KTLA) — Residents have been asked to be on the lookout for a 15-foot reticulated python that escaped from a Los Angeles area home and could be a danger to cats and smaller dogs.

The snake disappeared from its owner’s backyard in the Los Angeles suburban neighborhood of Chatsworth on July 3, according to a post on the MyChatsworth Facebook page.

Alex Villalta said the 8-inch-thick constrictor snake is “really friendly to humans” but has the potential to eat cats and small- to medium-sized dogs.

The snake is light in color and had been a family pet for several years.

Villalta said his son was sad the snake was missing and pleaded with the public to help find the pet. “Please do not kill her,” the post reads.

Reticulated pythons can grow large enough to pose a threat to humans, according to regardingreptiles.com. The snake is the world’s longest, with the potential to grow to over 30 feet.

Anyone who locates the snake is asked to call Los Angeles Animal Services at 888-452-7381.