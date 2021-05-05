2 Asian women stabbed in San Francisco

National

by: Liz Jassin,

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two Asian women were stabbed in downtown San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., officials responded to the stabbing at 4th and Stockton St.

Medics transported both victims to the hospital for their injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Over the past year, we’ve seen shocking acts of violence against Asian Americans.Many elderly, here in the Bay Area and across the nation.

We will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories