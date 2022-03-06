WINTERSET, IOWA — At least two people were killed when severe weather hit Madison County late Saturday afternoon. Emergency management officials in Madison County confirm that two people were killed when at least one tornado touched down in the area. Authorities have not released the names of those killed by are expecting to release more details on Saturday evening.

WHO 13’s Roger Riley was just outside of Winterset when the storm hit and is in town now as the scope of the damage becomes clearer. This is a developing story.

Adam O’Neal shared this video of the tornado as it approached his home. His farm on the south side of Winterset took a direct hit. His family was uninjured and his home survived, but the farm and its buildings were significantly damaged.

Chief Photojournalist Mike Borland was south of Winterset near Riverside Raceway where the storm caused significant damage. This is his first drone footage from the scene: