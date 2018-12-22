2 NFL games with playoff implications today...Another bowl day kicks off in Birmingham

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans try to keep their playoff hopes alive when they meet this afternoon in Nashville. The 8-6 Titans can grab the AFC's sixth and final seed if they win today, beat Indianapolis next week and have either Baltimore or Pittsburgh lose. The 7-7 Redskins are trying to make it to the postseason despite a raft of injuries forcing them to play four different quarterbacks.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The 8-6 Baltimore Ravens visit the 11-3 Los Angeles Chargers tonight. The Chargers have clinched a playoff berth and now aiming for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They're tied with Kansas City for the lead in the AFC West, but need to win out and have the Chiefs to drop one of their final two games to win the division. Baltimore has a one-game lead for the final AFC wild-card spot, but also is just a half-game behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Today's college football schedule gets started at noon, Eastern time, when Memphis meets Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl. The 8-5 Memphis Tigers will be without All-America running back Darrell Henderson, who has opted to skip the bowl game as he prepares to enter the NFL draft. The 6-6 Demon Deacons also will be missing their biggest offensive star, wide receiver Greg Dortch, who is out with a hand injury.

UNDATED (AP) - There are 14 games on today's Top 25 men's basketball schedule, including two that match ranked teams. No. 1 Kansas visits No. 18 Arizona State and No. 9 North Carolina plays No. 19 Kentucky in Chicago.

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin has won her 50th World Cup race, and her 35th in the slalom. The 23-year-old American tied her childhood idol Marlies Schild (mahr-LEES' sheeld) of Austria with 35 slalom wins on the World Cup circuit.