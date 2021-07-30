2 shootings involving Arkansas troopers during traffic stops

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — No injuries were reported following two shootings this week involving Arkansas State troopers during traffic stops along Interstate 40, according to state police.

On Thursday, Trooper Tyler Langley and a motorist exchanged gunfire near Conway after the man, whose name was not released, sped away from an attempted traffic stop for speeding, then stopped and fled his vehicle before exchanging gunfire with Langley, then being arrested.

On Tuesday, a speeding driver fired at Cpl. Steve Roberts during a pursuit near Forrest City before stopping and surrendering.

State police say Stevie Maxwell, 37, of Greenville, Mississippi, faces charges of aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and speeding.

Neither trooper or either of the drivers were injured, state police said.