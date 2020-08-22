2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast

This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Laura in the North Atlantic Ocean, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Laura formed Friday in the eastern Caribbean and forecasters said it poses a potential hurricane threat to Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast. A second storm also may hit the U.S. after running into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. (NOAA via AP)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP/WJTV) – Two tropical storms are advancing across the Caribbean, posing potentially historic threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

One is dumping rain on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, while the other is pushing through the tap between Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are both projected to approach the U.S. Gulf Coast at or close to hurricane force. The current, uncertain track would take them to Texas or Louisiana.

Hurricane researchers say two hurricanes have never appeared in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, according to records going back to at least 1900.

In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of the tropical storm systems in the Gulf of Mexico.

