2021 Oscars postponed due to pandemic

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including having a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held on April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic’s effects on the movie industry.

The Academy’s Board of Governors also decided to extend the eligibility window beyond the calendar year to Feb. 28, 2021. Other entertainment industry awards shows are also in flux, like the Tony Awards.

The 74th Tony Awards, originally set for June 7, has been postponed indefinitely.