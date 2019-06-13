Memphis police say 25 officers were injured and three people were arrested at the scene of a fatal police shooting.
Police director Michael Rallings said Thursday morning at a news conference that after the shooting of a suspect being sought for felony warrants a group of protesters gathered and became irate, throwing rocks at officers and causing damage to police vehicles and a nearby fire station.
Officers then donned protective riot gear and used a chemical agent that resembles tear gas to disperse the crowd. Rallings said the officers suffered mostly minor injuries but a few were serious.
He implored residents to wait until the TBI finishes its investigation before spreading possible misinformation about the shooting.
25 officers injured at scene of Memphis shooting
