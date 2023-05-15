FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – At least four people are dead, including the suspect, and multiple others are injured after a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico Monday, according to the Farmington Police Department.

While details about the shooting are limited, authorities say the incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. near Brookside Park. All city schools were placed on a “preventative lockdown;” three nearby schools remained on emergency lockdown early Monday afternoon.

“There are multiple civilian victims,” Farmington police said in a Facebook post, adding that one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”

The two officers that were shot, a Farmington police officer and a New Mexico State Police officer, are currently at the San Juan Regional Medical Center being treated for their injuries. They are both in stable condition.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” the police message said, adding that city, San Juan County and state police were involved.

Federal agents from Phoenix were headed to Farmington, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter.

Video from the scene, captured by Nexstar’s KRQE, shows multiple agencies investigating the scene. A car can also be seen on a sidewalk but it’s unclear what caused it to leave the roadway.

Nexstar’s KRQE has a crew on the way and will continue to provide updates as more information is released.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was “receiving frequent updates” on the situation and has “directed the state to provide whatever support the city and county need as they conduct a thorough investigation and as the community begins to heal.”

“I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy,” she added. “Although details continue to emerge about this incident, this serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day. This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible.”

Farmington is a city of nearly 50,000 residents in northwestern New Mexico, near the Four Corners region. It serves as a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation and is a supply line and bedroom community to the region’s oil and natural gas industry.

In recent years, cafes and breweries have cropped up downtown alongside decades-old businesses that trade in Native American crafts from silver jewelry to wool weavings. Traveling Broadway shows make regular stops at the expansive community center auditorium, while rural lots on the outskirts are littered with disassembled oilfield equipment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.