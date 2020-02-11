4 lawyers quit case after DOJ decision on Stone prison time

WASHINGTON (AP) – Four lawyers who prosecuted Roger Stone have quit the case after the Justice Department said it would take the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek for President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and confidant.

The decision by the Justice Department came just hours after Trump complained that the recommended sentence for Stone was “very horrible and unfair.”

The Justice Department said the sentencing recommendation was made Monday night, before Trump’s tweet, and prosecutors had not spoken to the White House about it.

The four attorneys had signed onto a Monday court filing that recommended up to nine years in prison for Stone.