LAS VEGAS, Nv. (KLFY) – A new world record has been set for eating the most Raising Cane’s chicken fingers in five minutes, and it was done by a familiar name.

Famous for his hot dog eating abilities, 15-time Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest winner Joey Chestnut set the record for the most Raising Cane’s chicken fingers eaten in five minutes.

The contest took place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, July 27, where Chestnut devoured 44 chicken fingers in just five minutes to set a new world record.

When it was all done, Chestnut not only set the new world record, but he wasn’t even full. According to CBS, Chestnut continued to eat more chicken fingers after time had expired. But for a man who ate 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes at this year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, it’s not too surprising.

He told TMZ that he just couldn’t resist taking on the challenge, stating that “the environment is as good as the food, and their chicken fingers are the best in the world.”

As the biggest competitive eater in the world, Chestnut says he will try the chicken finger contest again and will look to break his own record of 44 chicken fingers in five minutes.