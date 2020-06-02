6 officers charged after 2 college students pulled from car

In this Saturday, May 30, 2020, photo taken from police body camera video released by the Atlanta Police Department, an officer points his handgun at Messiah Young while the college student is seated in his vehicle, in Atlanta. The following day, Atlanta’s mayor two police officers were fired and three others placed on desk duty over excessive use of force during the arrest of Young and fellow college student Taniyah Pilgrim, seated in the passenger side of the car. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – Six Atlanta police officers have been charged over excessive use of force during a protest arrest incident involving two college students. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced the charges during a news conference Tuesday.

The Saturday night incident first gained attention from video online and on local news. Five of the officers are charged with aggravated assault, in addition to other charges. Two of the officers were fired earlier this week.

Video shows police officers in riot gear and gas masks surrounded a car driven by a man with a woman passenger. The officers used stun guns on both the woman and the man.