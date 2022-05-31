FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 8-year-old New Hampshire boy died Sunday after being shot in the neck the day before, authorities said, by a man who was firing at cars driving by his home in South Carolina, according to a county coroner.

The child’s father, who was driving the car, was also shot in the leg but is expected to survive, said Florence County coroner Keith von Lutcken. His name has not been released.

The shooting happened while the family was on vacation in South Carolina.

Quarius Naqua Dunham died after being taken off life-support, said von Lutcken. He had been in the hospital in critical condition since the shooting.

According to von Lutcken, an autopsy is planned for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Before the child’s death, authorities charged Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence, with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“No motive. Just probably methed up. He’s got a history,” Sheriff TJ Joye said. “He’s incarcerated now without incident. Just a senseless, senseless act.”

In the family’s hometown in New Hampshire, Portsmouth School Department Superintendent Steve Zadravec gave WBZ-TV News a statement that went out to parents about the shooting, saying in part:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the sad news that one of our third grade students at LHS was killed this weekend. His family was on vacation and were victims of a random shooting in South Carolina. An event like this touches our community as a whole. Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy.”

The superintendent also said parents were being offered support in speaking with their children as well as grief counseling resources.