AAA offers safety tips for summer road trips

FILE – In this Thursday, April 22, 2021, file photo, cars wait at a red light during rush hour at the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas. The trade association representing most major automakers is offering guidelines for manufacturers to advertise partially automated driving systems and make sure drivers are paying attention while using them. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation says its members support the voluntary principles. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AAA has some tips for those planning to take road trips doing the summer that might encounter a few problems along the way.

If Your Vehicle Breaks Down

Since surroundings, traffic patterns and vehicle hazards can vary, it’s important to evaluate your specific situation and react accordingly. The following steps are a good starting place: