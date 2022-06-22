JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With summer travel in full swing, AAA is predicting 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during the Independence Day holiday weekend, which runs from June 30 – July 4.

AAA officials said this is an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”

Car travel volume, even with national average gas prices going over the $5 mark, will break previous records as 42 million opt to drive this Independence Day. According to AAA, recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancelations and delays may be driving this increase.

AAA officials said booking data showed that big cities and international classics are top destinations for Independence Day.

2022 Top Independence Day Destinations U.S Destinations International Destinations Orlando, FL Vancouver, BC, Canada Seattle, WA Paris, France New York, NY London, England Anaheim, CA Rome, Italy Anchorage, AK Amsterdam, Netherlands Ft. Lauderdale, FL Dublin, Ireland Las Vegas, NV Calgary, AB, Canada Honolulu, HI Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Denver, CO Cancun, Mexico Chicago, IL Nassau, Bahamas

Drivers should expect the longest travel delays heading into the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1. According to AAA, drivers in major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip.