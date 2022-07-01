JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – National civil rights activist John Barnett and other local activists traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina, to demand justice for Emmett Till on Friday, July 1.

Barnett said Carolyn Bryant Donham needs to be arrested and charged for Till’s death. Bryant Donham was on the original arrest warrant from 1955 that was recently found in a LeFlore County courthouse. She was the woman that accused Till of whistling at her which led to his murder.

Bryant Donham currently lives in North Carolina.

“Today, we’re demanding that Wright County, we want her arrested. Mississippi, we’re asking you to execute the warrant. O’reilly will transport her back to Mississippi, so they at least let the family of Emmett Till can get some justice, but then today, I’m appalled at the fact that this warrant just popped up 70 years later,” said Barnett.

Bryant Donham has not commented publicly on the calls for her prosecution.