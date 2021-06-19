Affidavit reveals one-year-old weighed 8 pounds at time of death, parents arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The warrants for two parents arrested in connection with the death of their one-year-old child on June, 11, 2021, have been released.

Sage Wright, 22, and Christian Bishop-Torrence, 24, were arrested Friday, June 18, 2021, when detectives of the WFPD served two warrants for the offense of Injury to a Child, Elderly, or Disabled Person with intent of causing serious bodily injury or mental injury.

Sage Wright Wichita County Jail booking photo

According to the arrest warrants, the child appeared to be severely malnourished and had sores on her body. When questioned by police officers, Wright and Bishop-Torrence both admitted that they had noticed their child had been losing weight since January, and they had not sought medical attention.

The arrest affidavit states that the victim’s father went to check on her before leaving to get fast food and discovered his daughter gasping for air. Bishop-Torrence said he saw his daughter take slow shallow breaths and heard a rattle when she exhaled. This is when he rushed his daughter out to his friend’s car who was waiting outside and took her to the emergency room at United Regional Hospital.

Christian Bishop-Torrence Wichita County Jail booking photo

According to officials when they observed the one-year-old victim at the hospital she had dirt plastered to her skin and found small, circular blisters on her lower back and buttocks. The one-year-old weighed eight pounds which is below the average weight of 22-24 for a one-year-old.

The victim’s mother, Wright, admitted that she hadn’t been able to bond with the victim as well as she had with her two other children.

Dr. Suzanne Dakil, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, conducted a forensic assessment of this case. She wrote in her report that, “Even though a small chance exists that a genetic or metabolic problem could cause weight loss, normal newborn screens and the lack of family history would make this highly unlikely.”

Wright and Bishop-Torrence are being held in the Wichita County Jail on bonds of $500,000. Saturday, June 19, 2021, both declared indigency and requested court-appointed attorneys.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we continue to get more details on this case.