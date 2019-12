FILE – In this Jan. 30, 2006, file photo former Worldcom CEO Bernard Ebbers exits Manhattan federal court in New York. Ebbers, the former top executive sentenced to 25 years in prison in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history was ordered freed from prison Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, for medical reasons. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A former top executive sentenced to 25 years in prison in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history has been ordered freed early from prison for medical reasons.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ordered the release of former WorldCom chief Bernard Ebbers on Wednesday after hearing lawyers discuss his medical condition.

Ebbers was not in court and his lawyers said he was hospitalized Wednesday.